Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:55
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cherries have started to appear in Bucharest markets and, like every year, the prices they sell for are incredibly high, reaching as much as RON 150 (EUR 30) per kilogram.

Local producers claim that the cherries come from import at prices no higher than RON 6-7 (EUR 1.2-1.5) per kilogram.

The first cherries from Romanian orchards will become available in local markets at the end of May or beginning of June.

“The cherries that sell for RON 150 come from import. The price for a kilogram of cherries is EUR 1-1.5, not more,” Gheorghe Voica, a Romanian farmer from Arges county told local Mediafax. “I don’t think I will be able to sell my cherries for more than RON 5 per kilo,” he added.

Specialists claim that good quality cherries from local production become available at the beginning of June. Not even the poorer-quality ones, known as May cherries, are not yet ready.

Romania has about 1,000 hectares of cherry orchards. Until local fruits become available, local sellers import from Greece, Turkey, and Spain.

It has become almost a tradition in Romania that the first cherries that appear in local markets, at the beginning of May, sell for ridiculously high prices.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 153635594 © Tzogia Kappatou | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:55
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cherries have started to appear in Bucharest markets and, like every year, the prices they sell for are incredibly high, reaching as much as RON 150 (EUR 30) per kilogram.

Local producers claim that the cherries come from import at prices no higher than RON 6-7 (EUR 1.2-1.5) per kilogram.

The first cherries from Romanian orchards will become available in local markets at the end of May or beginning of June.

“The cherries that sell for RON 150 come from import. The price for a kilogram of cherries is EUR 1-1.5, not more,” Gheorghe Voica, a Romanian farmer from Arges county told local Mediafax. “I don’t think I will be able to sell my cherries for more than RON 5 per kilo,” he added.

Specialists claim that good quality cherries from local production become available at the beginning of June. Not even the poorer-quality ones, known as May cherries, are not yet ready.

Romania has about 1,000 hectares of cherry orchards. Until local fruits become available, local sellers import from Greece, Turkey, and Spain.

It has become almost a tradition in Romania that the first cherries that appear in local markets, at the beginning of May, sell for ridiculously high prices.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 153635594 © Tzogia Kappatou | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country