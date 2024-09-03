Romania’s Chamber of Deputies elects new president

Social Democrat (PSD) deputy Daniel Suciu was elected on Monday, September 2, with 205 votes in favor, as the president of the Parliament's Chamber of Deputies.

Suciu replaced the interim president of the Chamber, Alfred Simonis, who resigned from his position after being elected president of the Timiș County Council in the local elections on June 9.

Daniel Suciu was elected president of the Chamber of Deputies in the first meeting of the new parliamentary session. 68 deputies voted against, but 205 were in favor of his candidacy. His opponent was the leader of AUR, George Simion, who received 24 votes 'for' and 249 votes 'against', according to News.ro.

In the same session, the leadership members of the Chamber of Deputies were also elected for the current session. Petre Florin Manole (PSD), Ștefan Ovidiu Popa (PSD), Lucian Nicolae Bode (National Liberal Party, PNL), and Oana Silvia Țoiu (USR) were elected vice presidents of the Chamber of Deputies.

Eliza Mădălina Peța-Ștefănescu (PSD), Cristian Buican (PNL), Gianina Șerban (AUR), Ovidiu Victor Ganț (Minorities) were elected as secretaries.

Mitică Marius Mărgărit (PSD), Alexandru Popa (PNL), Tudor Rareș Pop (USR), Seres Dénes (UDMR) became treasurers of the institution.

(Photo source: Dan Suciu on Facebook)