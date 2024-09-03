Politics

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies elects new president

03 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democrat (PSD) deputy Daniel Suciu was elected on Monday, September 2, with 205 votes in favor, as the president of the Parliament's Chamber of Deputies. 

Suciu replaced the interim president of the Chamber, Alfred Simonis, who resigned from his position after being elected president of the Timiș County Council in the local elections on June 9. 

Daniel Suciu was elected president of the Chamber of Deputies in the first meeting of the new parliamentary session. 68 deputies voted against, but 205 were in favor of his candidacy. His opponent was the leader of AUR, George Simion, who received 24 votes 'for' and 249 votes 'against', according to News.ro.

In the same session, the leadership members of the Chamber of Deputies were also elected for the current session. Petre Florin Manole (PSD), Ștefan Ovidiu Popa (PSD), Lucian Nicolae Bode (National Liberal Party, PNL), and Oana Silvia Țoiu (USR) were elected vice presidents of the Chamber of Deputies.

Eliza Mădălina Peța-Ștefănescu (PSD), Cristian Buican (PNL), Gianina Șerban (AUR), Ovidiu Victor Ganț (Minorities) were elected as secretaries.

Mitică Marius Mărgărit (PSD), Alexandru Popa (PNL), Tudor Rareș Pop (USR), Seres Dénes (UDMR) became treasurers of the institution.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dan Suciu on Facebook)

Normal
Politics

Romania’s Chamber of Deputies elects new president

03 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democrat (PSD) deputy Daniel Suciu was elected on Monday, September 2, with 205 votes in favor, as the president of the Parliament's Chamber of Deputies. 

Suciu replaced the interim president of the Chamber, Alfred Simonis, who resigned from his position after being elected president of the Timiș County Council in the local elections on June 9. 

Daniel Suciu was elected president of the Chamber of Deputies in the first meeting of the new parliamentary session. 68 deputies voted against, but 205 were in favor of his candidacy. His opponent was the leader of AUR, George Simion, who received 24 votes 'for' and 249 votes 'against', according to News.ro.

In the same session, the leadership members of the Chamber of Deputies were also elected for the current session. Petre Florin Manole (PSD), Ștefan Ovidiu Popa (PSD), Lucian Nicolae Bode (National Liberal Party, PNL), and Oana Silvia Țoiu (USR) were elected vice presidents of the Chamber of Deputies.

Eliza Mădălina Peța-Ștefănescu (PSD), Cristian Buican (PNL), Gianina Șerban (AUR), Ovidiu Victor Ganț (Minorities) were elected as secretaries.

Mitică Marius Mărgărit (PSD), Alexandru Popa (PNL), Tudor Rareș Pop (USR), Seres Dénes (UDMR) became treasurers of the institution.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dan Suciu on Facebook)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 September 2024
Transport
State-owned Romanian carrier Tarom to receive EUR 12 mln aid for overdue debts
03 September 2024
Macro
Romania drafts fiscal amnesty bill to address rising budget deficit
03 September 2024
Culture
Romania selects ‘Three kilometers to the end of the world’ as 2025 Oscar entry
02 September 2024
Politics
Roxana Mînzatu is Romania’s proposal for European Commissioner, PM Ciolacu says
02 September 2024
Sports
UEFA Europa League: Romania’s FCSB to face Manchester United in Bucharest
02 September 2024
Environment
Summer of 2024 was officially the hottest on record in Romania, minister says
02 September 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – September Delights @Cinema Elvire Popescu
02 September 2024
Politics
Romania reinforces commitment to help Moldova along its EU accession path