Romania's railway freight company CFR Marfa reports 37% stronger revenues in H1

24 July 2023

The turnover of Romanian state-owned freight railway company CFR Marfa increased by 37% y/y in the first half of this year. Also, the company is paying all service providers up to date, as well as all taxes related to current activity, Daniel Apostolache, general manager of the company, said in a press conference on July 21.

"We managed to end last year with smaller losses: RON 150 million from RON 350 million in 2021. We had a positive operating result, we had an increase in turnover by 62%, which we continued in 2023," the company's manager explained, quoted by G4media.ro.

He added that, until spring 2025, CFR Marfa is under preventive concordat, a procedure administered by the Transilvania Insolvency House. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

1

