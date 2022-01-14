Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romanian Govt. sweetens car scrappage bonuses to encourage replacement

14 January 2022
Owners of old cars willing to replace them with a non-electric vehicle will be entitled to up to RON 12,000 (EUR 2,400) if they scrap two cars older than 15 years each.

For the first one, they will get RON 6,000, and they are allowed to scrap a second car (for a single new car bought) in exchange for RON 3,000. There will be a RON 1,500 bonus per car if they are older than 15 years and meet pollution standards no higher than Euro 3, Economica.net reported.

To be accepted in the scheme, a vehicle must be at least six years old from the date of manufacture or first registration in Romania.

Under the Car Wreck Plus scheme for the purchase of electric cars, when scrapping a vehicle, those enrolled in the program will be entitled to receive an eco-ticket of RON 45,000 and an extra RON 1,500 bonus for cars older than 15 years. The amount thus reaches RON 46,500 (just over EUR 900).

For a Plug-In Hybrid vehicle, those interested can receive an eco-ticket of RON 20,000 and an eco-voucher of RON 1,500. The total amount granted by the Government, in this case, reaches RON 21,500.

If two vehicles are scrapped (for the purchase of new electric or hybrid cars), the program includes another RON 3,000 scrapping premium and eco-bonuses of RON 1,500 each if applicable.

This year's budget for the schemes is RON 1.24 bln (EUR 250 mln), making it the largest budget allocated in the history of the schemes (without further additions). 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

