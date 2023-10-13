Romania’s car production shows signs of fatigue for third consecutive month in September

Romania’s car output declined by 9.1% y/y to 46,888 units in September, marking the third consecutive negative growth month, according to the industry association ACAROM, quoted by Economica.net.

Of the total number of cars produced in September, 28,934 units were assembled at the Dacia plant in Mioveni and 17,954 units at the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova.

In total, in the first nine months of 2023, 375,860 units were produced in Romania (-1.8% y/y), of which 234,530 by Dacia and the remaining 141,330 by Ford.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)