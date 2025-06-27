Romania’s car production down 6% in first five months of 2025 despite May rebound

Romania’s car production declined by 6% year-on-year in the January–May 2025 period, totaling 231,181 vehicles, according to data released by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) on June 26. The drop occurred despite a significant rebound in May when output rose 20% compared to the same month last year.

Of the total vehicles produced in the first five months, 129,238 units were assembled by Dacia at its Mioveni plant, while Ford Otosan manufactured 101,943 units at its Craiova facility, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Production in Mioveni declined by 11% over the period, whereas Craiova recorded a modest 1% increase.

In May alone, Romanian factories produced 51,194 vehicles, a 20% increase compared to the 42,620 units manufactured in May 2024.

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova led the monthly growth, producing 24,340 vehicles - a 63% increase year-on-year. In contrast, Dacia’s Mioveni output in May was 26,854 vehicles, a 3% decrease from the previous year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)