Transport

Romania’s car production down 6% in first five months of 2025 despite May rebound

27 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s car production declined by 6% year-on-year in the January–May 2025 period, totaling 231,181 vehicles, according to data released by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) on June 26. The drop occurred despite a significant rebound in May when output rose 20% compared to the same month last year.

Of the total vehicles produced in the first five months, 129,238 units were assembled by Dacia at its Mioveni plant, while Ford Otosan manufactured 101,943 units at its Craiova facility, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

Production in Mioveni declined by 11% over the period, whereas Craiova recorded a modest 1% increase.

In May alone, Romanian factories produced 51,194 vehicles, a 20% increase compared to the 42,620 units manufactured in May 2024.

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova led the monthly growth, producing 24,340 vehicles - a 63% increase year-on-year. In contrast, Dacia’s Mioveni output in May was 26,854 vehicles, a 3% decrease from the previous year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

Normal
Transport

Romania’s car production down 6% in first five months of 2025 despite May rebound

27 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s car production declined by 6% year-on-year in the January–May 2025 period, totaling 231,181 vehicles, according to data released by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) on June 26. The drop occurred despite a significant rebound in May when output rose 20% compared to the same month last year.

Of the total vehicles produced in the first five months, 129,238 units were assembled by Dacia at its Mioveni plant, while Ford Otosan manufactured 101,943 units at its Craiova facility, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

Production in Mioveni declined by 11% over the period, whereas Craiova recorded a modest 1% increase.

In May alone, Romanian factories produced 51,194 vehicles, a 20% increase compared to the 42,620 units manufactured in May 2024.

The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova led the monthly growth, producing 24,340 vehicles - a 63% increase year-on-year. In contrast, Dacia’s Mioveni output in May was 26,854 vehicles, a 3% decrease from the previous year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s budget deficit rises to 3.39% in first five months of 2025
27 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu officially indicted after quoting fascist leader on television
27 June 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right MEP submits no-confidence motion against European Commission
27 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president tackles fiscal plan, PNRR with EC head von der Leyen in Brussels
27 June 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Banca Transilvania raises RON 1.5 bln in first sustainable bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange
27 June 2025
Sports
Romania’s David Popovici, Denis Popescu win gold on first day of European U23 Swimming Championships
26 June 2025
Justice
Romania made limited progress against money laundering, Council of Europe experts say
26 June 2025
Defense
The Netherlands donates 18 F-16 jets to Romania for NATO training center