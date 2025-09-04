Macro

Romania’s cost of borrowing climbs on inflation concerns and regional market trends

04 September 2025

Romania’s government bond yields have risen sharply in recent weeks, with the most pronounced increases seen in medium- and long-term maturities, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. The move reflects both regional market dynamics and domestic inflation pressures following the government’s fiscal corrective measures.

Yields on 5- and 10-year bonds in the secondary market now stand at 7.6%, significantly above levels recorded in mid-July when the government was sworn in, and higher than in early August when the first fiscal reform package was enacted. Analysts attribute the increase to rising interest rates across major international markets as well as inflationary expectations linked to the reforms.

By contrast, short-term yields on new issuances in the primary market have stabilised at around 6.9-7%. Government borrowing costs across maturities of 2 to 10 years currently range between 7.2% and 7.5%.

The Ministry of Finance has recently adjusted its debt management strategy, reducing reliance on short-term bond issuance while shifting towards medium- and long-term financing. Officials have also begun extending the overall maturity profile of public debt after a year dominated by political instability forced heavier dependence on short-term borrowing.

“The ministry has managed to substantially reduce short-term issuances in recent weeks,” Cursdeguvernare.ro noted, highlighting the government’s attempt to strengthen fiscal credibility despite higher financing costs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

