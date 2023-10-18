Macro

Romania's central bank hints no rate cuts likely in near future

18 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A reduction in the monetary policy interest rate is excluded until the end of this year, but also at the beginning of next year, stated Cristian Popa, member of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board.

He mentioned inter alia the tight labour market and the rising price of services.

"We have the International Monetary Fund, which has just published a study showing that more than 50% of the failures to bring inflation to the targets are caused by this rush to lower interest rates," he said, according to Economica.net.

He explained that inflation is coming down, but relatively slowly or gradually, and the central bank is trying to avoid the rise of the expected inflation level.

The BNR Board decided, at the beginning of this month, to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 7% per year.

The key interest rate has been unchanged since January this year when the BNR increased it to 7% per annum from 6.75% per annum.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania's central bank hints no rate cuts likely in near future

18 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A reduction in the monetary policy interest rate is excluded until the end of this year, but also at the beginning of next year, stated Cristian Popa, member of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board.

He mentioned inter alia the tight labour market and the rising price of services.

"We have the International Monetary Fund, which has just published a study showing that more than 50% of the failures to bring inflation to the targets are caused by this rush to lower interest rates," he said, according to Economica.net.

He explained that inflation is coming down, but relatively slowly or gradually, and the central bank is trying to avoid the rise of the expected inflation level.

The BNR Board decided, at the beginning of this month, to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 7% per year.

The key interest rate has been unchanged since January this year when the BNR increased it to 7% per annum from 6.75% per annum.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion