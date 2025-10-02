Society

Romania reports outbreak of bluetongue disease in cattle

02 October 2025

Romania has reported an outbreak of bluetongue disease in cattle in the southwest of the country, according to an announcement from the World Organisation for Animal Health made on Wednesday, October 1.

There are numerous variants of the virus. Serotype 3 of the disease was detected in 10 animals from four farms and households in Gorj County, according to information provided by Romanian authorities.

The virus is currently rampant throughout Europe, according to Reuters. Cases have been reported throughout the summer in Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovenia. 

This disease was also confirmed five years ago in Vâlcea County, in a ram. The sick sheep was discovered in the village of Turcești, and the case was reported to international organizations. 

Bluetongue disease is a potentially fatal disease affecting domestic ruminants, especially sheep, cattle, and goats.

There is no public health risk associated with the virus for humans, as the virus is not transmitted through contact with animals or wool, or through consumption of milk. Vaccination is used as the most effective and practical measure to minimize losses related to the disease.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noamfein | Dreamstime.com)

