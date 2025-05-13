M&A

Romanian Competition Council approves Bimbo group’s acquisition of Karamolegos Bakery

13 May 2025

Romania’s Competition Council has approved the acquisition of Karamolegos Bakery Romania by Vel Pitar, a company fully owned by global bakery group Bimbo, the authority announced on May 12.

Karamolegos Bakery Romania is involved in the production and sale of packaged bread under brands such as KB Toast, KB Selected, and Mândra. It also supplies private-label bread products for major retailers operating in Romania, including Carrefour, Metro, and Profi.

Following a market assessment, the Competition Council concluded that the transaction does not raise significant concerns regarding effective competition in Romania or any substantial part of the national market, Economedia.ro reported. “There are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment,” the Council stated.

The final decision will be made public on the authority’s website once all confidential information has been removed.

The buyer, Vel Pitar, is Romania’s largest bread producer and has been owned by Mexico-based Bimbo since 2023.

Grupo Bimbo is the largest bakery company in the world, with operations in over 30 countries and a broad portfolio of bread, pastry, and snack brands.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Arne9001/Dreamstime.com)

