Romania drafts bill to put competitive local brands back on retailers’ shelves

The delisting of a Romanian product with a lower price than the one subsequently imported by the retailer would result in a fine in the amount of 5% of the retailer’s turnover, according to a draft bill being sketched in the Ministry of Agriculture, minister Florin Barbu announced at a discussion with the lawmakers.

He said that the draft is to be discussed with food processing companies and retailers on June 11 and 12, Economica.net reported.

The representatives of the Economic Commission in the Senate discussed with all the decision-makers on May 29 about the alleged discrimination carried out by retailers against Romanian brands.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)