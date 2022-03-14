Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 08:23
Business

Romania's Govt. drafts bill to regulate gas price for households over next year

14 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas producers, including Romgaz and OMV Petrom, will sell the natural gas aimed at households and heating producers at a regulated price (not yet decided) over the next 12 months after March 31, and the transport and supply fees will be regulated as well, according to a draft Government ordinance (OUG) still not final.

These preferential customers will use only natural gas produced domestically, Economica.net reported.

For these quantities supplied, the producers will no longer be obligated to pay the additional windfall tax, namely 80% of the sales prices above the benchmark set at RON 80 per MWh.

The draft no longer mentions capping the price or providing subsidies for individuals, as under the scheme enforced since November, and the households' bill will depend on the price (not yet decided) set by the state for the local producers.

For companies, the capped price of RON 370 MWh of gas will be kept, which is the final price with VAT, for those who consume 28,000 MWh per year or less.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 10:07
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 08:23
Business

Romania's Govt. drafts bill to regulate gas price for households over next year

14 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian natural gas producers, including Romgaz and OMV Petrom, will sell the natural gas aimed at households and heating producers at a regulated price (not yet decided) over the next 12 months after March 31, and the transport and supply fees will be regulated as well, according to a draft Government ordinance (OUG) still not final.

These preferential customers will use only natural gas produced domestically, Economica.net reported.

For these quantities supplied, the producers will no longer be obligated to pay the additional windfall tax, namely 80% of the sales prices above the benchmark set at RON 80 per MWh.

The draft no longer mentions capping the price or providing subsidies for individuals, as under the scheme enforced since November, and the households' bill will depend on the price (not yet decided) set by the state for the local producers.

For companies, the capped price of RON 370 MWh of gas will be kept, which is the final price with VAT, for those who consume 28,000 MWh per year or less.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 10:07
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe