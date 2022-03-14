Romania's Govt. drafts bill to regulate gas price for households over next year

Romanian natural gas producers, including Romgaz and OMV Petrom, will sell the natural gas aimed at households and heating producers at a regulated price (not yet decided) over the next 12 months after March 31, and the transport and supply fees will be regulated as well, according to a draft Government ordinance (OUG) still not final.

These preferential customers will use only natural gas produced domestically, Economica.net reported.

For these quantities supplied, the producers will no longer be obligated to pay the additional windfall tax, namely 80% of the sales prices above the benchmark set at RON 80 per MWh.

The draft no longer mentions capping the price or providing subsidies for individuals, as under the scheme enforced since November, and the households' bill will depend on the price (not yet decided) set by the state for the local producers.

For companies, the capped price of RON 370 MWh of gas will be kept, which is the final price with VAT, for those who consume 28,000 MWh per year or less.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)