Business

Romania bans largest Bulgarian insurer DallBogg

30 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has decided to prohibit DallBogg Life and Health AD, the largest Bulgarian insurer, from underwriting new insurance contracts on the territory of Romania starting October 1, 2025, Profit.ro reported.

The company’s activity had previously been restricted temporarily for three months, beginning July 1, 2025. That suspension had been adopted by the Bulgarian supervisory authority, as the competent authority of origin, since the company was active on the Romanian market under the Freedom of Services (FoS) regime.

During the suspension period, ASF says it initiated and carried out, together with the Bulgarian supervisory authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), an in-depth joint control of DallBogg’s activity on the Romanian market.

The conclusions of this control, correlated with the analysis of the company’s conduct during 2025, led ASF to prohibit the underwriting of new insurance contracts as of October 1.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cammeraydave/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romania bans largest Bulgarian insurer DallBogg

30 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has decided to prohibit DallBogg Life and Health AD, the largest Bulgarian insurer, from underwriting new insurance contracts on the territory of Romania starting October 1, 2025, Profit.ro reported.

The company’s activity had previously been restricted temporarily for three months, beginning July 1, 2025. That suspension had been adopted by the Bulgarian supervisory authority, as the competent authority of origin, since the company was active on the Romanian market under the Freedom of Services (FoS) regime.

During the suspension period, ASF says it initiated and carried out, together with the Bulgarian supervisory authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), an in-depth joint control of DallBogg’s activity on the Romanian market.

The conclusions of this control, correlated with the analysis of the company’s conduct during 2025, led ASF to prohibit the underwriting of new insurance contracts as of October 1.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cammeraydave/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 September 2025
Transport
Romanian users can send parcels via Uber app with new courier service
30 September 2025
Justice
US State Department report on investment climate in Romania highlights government corruption
30 September 2025
Culture
Bucharest launches first centralized map of museums and memorial houses
30 September 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu hints at a return to public life
30 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s tax incomes up 16.1% y/y in August on stronger excises, VAT
30 September 2025
Justice
Mercenary leader Horațiu Potra’s arrest in Dubai confirmed, Romania seeks extradition
29 September 2025
Leisure
Romania sees season's first snow on Transfăgărășan, other mountain areas as temperatures drop
29 September 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark joins Google Arts & Culture