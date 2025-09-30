Romania bans largest Bulgarian insurer DallBogg

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has decided to prohibit DallBogg Life and Health AD, the largest Bulgarian insurer, from underwriting new insurance contracts on the territory of Romania starting October 1, 2025, Profit.ro reported.

The company’s activity had previously been restricted temporarily for three months, beginning July 1, 2025. That suspension had been adopted by the Bulgarian supervisory authority, as the competent authority of origin, since the company was active on the Romanian market under the Freedom of Services (FoS) regime.

During the suspension period, ASF says it initiated and carried out, together with the Bulgarian supervisory authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), an in-depth joint control of DallBogg’s activity on the Romanian market.

The conclusions of this control, correlated with the analysis of the company’s conduct during 2025, led ASF to prohibit the underwriting of new insurance contracts as of October 1.

(Photo source: Cammeraydave/Dreamstime.com)