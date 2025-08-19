Real Estate

Romania’s famous Babele cabin in the Bucegi Mountains put up for sale

19 August 2025

The famous Babele Cabin, located at an altitude of 2,206 meters on the Bucegi plateau near the Sphinx and Babele formations, was put up for sale for EUR 1.6 million. 

Built in 1970, the building is in an advanced state of degradation and requires renovation. It has a total of 20 rooms and over 1,760 square meters.

In the announcement, the seller says that the location is fit for a 4-star hotel or another premium tourist project. 

“Cabana Babele is located in the heart of the Bucegi Massif, in an area of rare natural beauty, recognized nationally and internationally. The property is only a few meters from the rocky formations Babele and the Sphinx, symbols of Romanian mountain tourism. Access is easy both via the cable car from Bușteni, which offers a spectacular travel experience, and by road, on the Transbucegi route, which guarantees a constant flow of visitors in all seasons,” the sale announcement says.

This is not the first time that the cabin has been put up for sale. Back in 2022, the owners asked EUR 1.15 million for the building.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Unquintu | Dreamstime.com)

