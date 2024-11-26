Romania boasts 19% stronger automobile production in October

Romania's automobile production surged by 19% year-on-year in October, reaching a record 58,657 units, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM). This marks the highest monthly output in the country's history.

Of the total production, Dacia's Mioveni plant contributed 31,030 units, while Ford Otosan's Craiova plant produced 27,627 vehicles, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the first ten months of 2024, Romanian automobile factories assembled 466,838 vehicles, reflecting a 9.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, when 425,090 units were produced.

Year-to-date figures show Dacia leading with 259,676 units, followed by Ford Otosan with 207,162 units.

(Photo source: Shuo Wang/Dreamstime.com)