Transport

Romania boasts 19% stronger automobile production in October

26 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's automobile production surged by 19% year-on-year in October, reaching a record 58,657 units, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM). This marks the highest monthly output in the country's history.

Of the total production, Dacia's Mioveni plant contributed 31,030 units, while Ford Otosan's Craiova plant produced 27,627 vehicles, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the first ten months of 2024, Romanian automobile factories assembled 466,838 vehicles, reflecting a 9.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, when 425,090 units were produced. 

Year-to-date figures show Dacia leading with 259,676 units, followed by Ford Otosan with 207,162 units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shuo Wang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania boasts 19% stronger automobile production in October

26 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's automobile production surged by 19% year-on-year in October, reaching a record 58,657 units, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM). This marks the highest monthly output in the country's history.

Of the total production, Dacia's Mioveni plant contributed 31,030 units, while Ford Otosan's Craiova plant produced 27,627 vehicles, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the first ten months of 2024, Romanian automobile factories assembled 466,838 vehicles, reflecting a 9.8% increase compared to the same period in 2023, when 425,090 units were produced. 

Year-to-date figures show Dacia leading with 259,676 units, followed by Ford Otosan with 207,162 units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shuo Wang/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 November 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan factory in Romania heads toward 250,000 units produced in 2024
26 November 2024
Politics
Romanian Liberals change leadership after presidential election upset
25 November 2024
Politics
Marcel Ciolacu resigns as leader of Romania’s Social Democrats after presidential defeat, Liberal leadership also under pressure
25 November 2024
Politics
Referendum initiated by Bucharest mayor passes with ease
25 November 2024
Business
Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei climbs to 38th in global ranking of most expensive commercial streets
25 November 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian state bank CEC raises EUR 300 mln with new FX bond
25 November 2024
Politics
Who is Călin Georgescu, the surprise lead in Romania’s presidential elections?
25 November 2024
Politics
UPDATE - Romania presidential elections 2024: Huge shock in the first round as nationalist independent candidate Calin Georgescu wins first round. PM Marcel Ciolacu narrowly surpassed by reformist leader Elena Lasconi