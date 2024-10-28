Romania’s automobile output up 8.6% y/y to over 400,000 in January-September

In the ninth month of 2024, 51,701 cars were produced in Romania, 10.3% more compared to the 46,888 units assembled in September 2023, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM)

Of the total number of cars produced in September, 27,551 units were assembled at the Automobile Dacia factory in Mioveni, and the other 24,150 units at the Ford Otosan factory in Craiova, Economica.net reported.

The automobile production also increased in the period between January and September 2024 by 8.6% y/y to 408,176 units.

Of the total number of cars assembled in Romania in the first nine months of this year, 228,641 bear the Dacia brand, and 179,535 the Ford brand. For comparison, in 2023, 234,530 cars were assembled at the Automobile Dacia plant and 141,330 vehicles at the Ford Otosan plant.

However, considering that the third-generation Dacia Duster is in the process of increasing production to supply all the markets where the model is present, it is expected that the Dacia plant will turn the decline into growth in the last months of the year.

And production at Ford Otosan is likely to increase even more with the entry into assembly of the electric variants of the Ford Puma and Ford Courier models (Tourneo and Transit) at the end of November.

