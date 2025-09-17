Transport

Romania's automobile production down 2.7% y/y in January-August

17 September 2025

Dragged down by the Dacia factory, Romania's car production fell by 2.7% y/y to 346,800 units after the first eight months of this year. Ford Otosan surpassed Renault's subsidiary in both July and August, marking the largest output this year.

The report of the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) on the car production of the two plants in Romania shows that, in August 2025, 12,343 cars were assembled, of which 5,213 units were assembled by Dacia and 7,130 by Ford, Economica.net reported.

In the first eight months of the year, the Dacia plant in Mioveni assembled 185,490 units (-7.8% y/y) while the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled the remaining 161,310 units (+3.8% y/y).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

