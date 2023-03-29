Romania may make antibiotics less accessible to prevent overuse

The sale of antibiotics may be further restricted by introducing special prescriptions in an attempt to fight the overuse that reached high rates in Romania, health minister Alexandru Eafila announced.

"We are seriously considering regulating so that antibiotics can no longer possibly be distributed based on a simple prescription. Even if they are not compensated, they should have a circulation regime that makes them less accessible to the public," the minister said in a press conference held at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital on March 27, quoted by Spotmedia.ro.

Erroneous prescription and self-medication, encouraged by pharmacies selling antibiotics often without prescription, generated significant overuse in Romania.

The country ranks 3rd in the European Union by the use of antibiotics but is also among the first countries when it comes to antimicrobial resistance.

(Photo source: Chormail | Dreamstime.com)