Romania among EU countries with highest economic growth in Q3
Ireland, Cyprus, Malta, and Romania recorded the highest GDP increases in the third quarter of 2022 (versus the previous quarter) among EU countries, according to Eurostat data.
The EU’s GDP increased by 0.4% in the same period, with a lower growth rate for the Eurozone - 0.3%. The United States posted a GDP increase of 0.7% in the same period.
The EU and Eurozone GDP growth halved from Q2. Back then, the former increased by 0.8%, and the latter by 0.7%.
Among EU member states with the largest GDP growth rates right now are Ireland (2.3%), Cyprus, Malta, and Romania (all with 1.3%). The most significant declines were recorded by Estonia (-1.8%), Latvia (-1.7%), and Slovenia (-1.4%).
Ireland also recorded the biggest year-on-year GDP growth in the EU (10.6%), followed by Croatia (5.5%), Cyprus (5.4%), Malta (5.2%), Portugal (4.9%), and Romania (4.7%). Only Estonia and Latvia saw annual GDP decreases in Q3.
