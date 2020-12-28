US investor buys another PV park in Romania

China's ReneSola Energy is selling its two photovoltaic parks in Romania, with a total capacity of 15.4 MW, to Alternus Energy, an investor from the United States. The buyer already operates locally solar energy projects totaling 6.1 MW.

Alternus Energy is an American company that entered Romania by acquiring two solar parks with a total capacity of 6.1 MW, in 2016. It later expanded in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The two parks that Alternus will take over have a combined capacity of 15.4 MW and are located in Costestii din Vale (Dambovita) and Dumbrava (Prahova). The parks are operated by local firms Ecosfer Energy SRL and Lucas East SRL.

ReneSolar is one of the global leaders in the solar industry. It entered Romania in 2012. In 2014, it announced plans to sell its two projects to China Seven Star Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but the deal failed.

After the transaction, Alternus Energy will own four photovoltaic parks in Romania, with a total capacity of 21.5 MW.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)