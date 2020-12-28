Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 16:47
Business

US investor buys another PV park in Romania

28 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

China's ReneSola Energy is selling its two photovoltaic parks in Romania, with a total capacity of 15.4 MW, to Alternus Energy, an investor from the United States. The buyer already operates locally solar energy projects totaling 6.1 MW.

Alternus Energy is an American company that entered Romania by acquiring two solar parks with a total capacity of 6.1 MW, in 2016. It later expanded in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The two parks that Alternus will take over have a combined capacity of 15.4 MW and are located in Costestii din Vale (Dambovita) and Dumbrava (Prahova). The parks are operated by local firms Ecosfer Energy SRL and Lucas East SRL.

ReneSolar is one of the global leaders in the solar industry. It entered Romania in 2012. In 2014, it announced plans to sell its two projects to China Seven Star Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but the deal failed. 

After the transaction, Alternus Energy will own four photovoltaic parks in Romania, with a total capacity of 21.5 MW.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 16:47
Business

US investor buys another PV park in Romania

28 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

China's ReneSola Energy is selling its two photovoltaic parks in Romania, with a total capacity of 15.4 MW, to Alternus Energy, an investor from the United States. The buyer already operates locally solar energy projects totaling 6.1 MW.

Alternus Energy is an American company that entered Romania by acquiring two solar parks with a total capacity of 6.1 MW, in 2016. It later expanded in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

The two parks that Alternus will take over have a combined capacity of 15.4 MW and are located in Costestii din Vale (Dambovita) and Dumbrava (Prahova). The parks are operated by local firms Ecosfer Energy SRL and Lucas East SRL.

ReneSolar is one of the global leaders in the solar industry. It entered Romania in 2012. In 2014, it announced plans to sell its two projects to China Seven Star Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but the deal failed. 

After the transaction, Alternus Energy will own four photovoltaic parks in Romania, with a total capacity of 21.5 MW.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content