Romania’s Alive Capital signs partnership with enspired for energy storage solutions

Alive Capital, a Romanian integrated energy services platform specialized in renewable energy management, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with enspired, Europe’s leading commercial optimizer of battery storage systems. Together, the two companies will offer a technology-based solution to transform how co-located and standalone battery energy storage systems (or BESS) assets are optimized in Romania’s energy markets while accelerating the energy transition by integrating more renewables into the grid.

Within the partnership, Alive Capital will offer expertise in operations, aggregation, and portfolio management across Romania’s entire energy value chain, while enspired’s proprietary AI-powered trading and optimization platform adapts to new markets and changing conditions.

The joint offering enables asset owners to simultaneously participate across multiple energy markets and increase revenues generated by BESS assets through automated trading and advanced cross-market optimization strategies. Enspired has already been contracted to optimize one of the largest standalone battery assets in Southeastern Europe, with a capacity of 202 MW / 404 MWh.

The need is also great in Romania. As of May 2026, connected BESS capacity on the Romanian National Energy System has reached 600 MW installed power with an associated storage capacity of 1.2 GWh, and grid connection contracts already signed point to a pipeline of approximately 9 GW of additional BESS capacity.

The deal has already produced results. Asset owners who have responded positively to the joint offering represent a cumulative storage capacity of approximately 1 GW.

Founded in 2013, Alive Capital is an integrated energy services platform active across the full energy value chain, offering electricity and natural gas supply, aggregation, dispatch, forecasting, operation and maintenance, energy management, as well as development of renewable generation and storage capacity. The company manages over 1.5GW across more than 200 renewable assets, providing operational and commercial management for producers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)