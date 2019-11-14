EP committees endorse Romanian MEP for transport commissioner

The European Parliament’s Committee for Transport and Tourism endorsed Romanian MEP Adina Valean for the position of European commissioner for transport with 36 votes in favor, Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Facebook. On Wednesday, Valean also passed the hearings in the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI).

Adina Valean, the most influential Romanian MEP, who has served in this role since 2007, was proposed for the European commissioner post by the new Liberal Government of Ludovic Orban, after the previous nominations for this position, sent by the former Socialist Government of Viorica Dancila, failed to pass the filters in Brussels. Romania’s first candidate Rovana Plumb was rejected by the JURI committee due to conflict of interest issues and the next proposals were rejected by EC president-elect Ursula von der Leyen.

“Together with President Iohannis I have made the right choice, I appointed a competent candidate in the person of Adina Valean, who confirmed in all the committees where she was heard,” PM Orban wrote on Facebook.

During hearings in the Transport and Tourism Committee, on Thursday, Adina Valean said one of her objectives was to reduce the number of road deaths in EU. “25,000 per year is simply unacceptable. We should share the objective of halving the number of road deaths and serious injuries by 2030 compared to 2020,” she said. Romania is one of the EU countries with the highest numbers of road victims.

#Valean #EPHearings2019 on road deaths: (1/2)

"25 000 per year is simply unacceptable. We should share the objective of halving the number of road deaths and serious injuries by 2030 compared to 2020."https://t.co/7TaQTqmhPT pic.twitter.com/CVccr4w1U5 — European Transport Safety Council (@ETSC_EU) November 14, 2019

[email protected]

(Photo source: Adina Valean Facebook page)