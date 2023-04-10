Romania buys 54 Abrams tanks in use by the US Army

The Romanian Ministry of Defense sent lawmakers for approval the official request for the purchase of 54 US Abrams tanks, according to the document consulted by G4Media.ro.

Since the contract is expected to exceed EUR 100 million, it must be approved by Parliament. The Ministry of Defense did not mention the approximate value estimated for the transaction.

According to the document, the 54 Abrams tanks upgraded to the M1A2 variant, plus 12 derivatives, are in use by the US military.

The transaction will include ammunition and training simulators. The purchase program is expected to start this year.

(Photo source: Media.defense.gov; photo by Army Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)