Romania is represented at two of the most important European book fairs this week, in London and Brussels, providing the Romanian literary scene with access to a wider audience.

Both fairs reunite tens of thousands of visitors in events, lectures, and launches.

Romania at the London Book Fair

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) is organizing Romania’s national stand at the London Book Fair, taking place March 11-13. The National Book Center (CENNAC), part of the ICR, will showcase approximately 300 volumes at stand 5B105 in the Olympia Exhibition Centre, featuring contemporary Romanian literature, art albums, cultural heritage publications, and English translations of Romanian works published abroad.

A key highlight of Romania’s presence is the launch of a new catalog, 35 New Reasons to Read Romanian Literature Today, which presents English translations of 25 prose excerpts and 10 poems by contemporary Romanian authors. These works, published in 2023 and 2024, have received critical and public acclaim.

Romania’s stand also hosts a series of events under the theme “Literature as Redemption”, showcasing how literature has provided solace and testimony during history’s darkest moments. The program features iconic Romanian literary figures alongside contemporary voices, inviting audiences to explore the transformative role of literature. On Tuesday, March 11, there will be an event with Romanian poet Ana Blandiana.

The stand will also feature informational materials on the Romanian book market, including catalogs, brochures, and flyers.

“Romania’s participation in the London Book Fair is essential, as it offers a unique opportunity to integrate our literature into an influential and competitive market with global impact. This event, dedicated to industry professionals, can open new doors for Romanian books in the English-speaking world,” said ICR head Liviu Jicman.

Romania at the Brussels International Book Fair

Romania will also be represented at the 54th Brussels International Book Fair through ICR Brussels and the National Book Center. The event will take place from March 13-16 at the Tour & Taxis exhibition center in Belgium’s capital.

Following the success of last year’s edition, when ICR participated for the first time with its own stand, this year’s presence will provide new visibility opportunities for Romanian literature on the international stage.

ICR's participation this year is organized under the slogan "We read, we translate, we discover Romanian literature around the world," aligning with the fair's general theme, "Habiter le monde" ("Inhabiting the World"), according to the press release.

"The fact that we have been participating in the Brussels Book Fair since last year (ICR now has stands at 14 book fairs) is an important step in promoting Romanian authors in the Francophone space, as well as advancing Romanian literature in the Belgian book market. There is great potential to increase the number of Romanian authors translated and published here,” added Liviu Jicman.

The ICR stand (No. 227, Pavilion 2) is located in the main exhibition area and includes a book exhibition and sales space, featuring over 500 volumes published by major Romanian publishing houses, including ICR Publishing, with a focus on books in French, as well as other foreign languages and Romanian. The stand will also offer French translations of recent Romanian literary, artistic, and cultural works, supported by ICR’s Translation and Publication Support Programme and Publishing Romania, managed by the National Book Center.

This year's Brussels Book Fair will also highlight the shared cultural and linguistic space between Romania and the Republic of Moldova. On this occasion, ICR will reaffirm its support for Moldova’s European cultural integration, showcasing how literature, especially poetry, can contribute to the promotion of shared European values.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, ICR.ro)