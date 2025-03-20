New Hope: Roman Tolici exhibition to open in Bucharest

New Hope, an exhibition of recent works by Roman Tolici, is scheduled to open in Bucharest on March 28.

The show, which will open at Mobius Gallery, was previously presented in Brașov and Timișoara and will also travel to Sibiu and Tulcea.

New Hope gathers a selection of recent works, created over the past four years. They represent "a profound reflection on the major transformations that have redefined the contemporary world, both at the macro, social, and political levels, and at the micro level of individual experiences."

"History offers countless examples where hope has proven futile: empires have collapsed, terrible disasters have shattered people's hopes, and terrible injustices have gone unpunished. Yet hope has stubbornly persisted in resurfacing. This new series explores precisely this abstract and fragile feeling that we call hope," the artist explains.

Roman Tolici was born in 1974, in the village of Ghetlova, in the Republic of Moldova. In 1990, he arrived in Bucharest to study at the Nicolae Tonitza Art High School on a scholarship granted by the Romanian State. He went on to study at the University of Art in Bucharest. He has exhibited in Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic and the U.S.

The exhibition is open in Bucharest until May 31.

(Photo: Roman Tolici, NEW HOPE 1, 2024, oil on canvas, from Mobius Gallery)

