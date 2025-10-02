Board game on Roma history for schools and libraries, launched in Romania

An educational board game dedicated to Roma history is to be launched this week in Romania, aiming to fill a long-standing gap in school curricula where the community’s past has been largely absent. The game, called Inelul Timpului (The Ring of Time), was developed by the association Cu Alte Cuvinte (CUAC) in partnership with the Roma Education Fund Romania.

The board game will be distributed to more than 800 teachers and librarians across the country after the official launch on October 3, marking 640 years since the Roma were first recorded in the Romanian principalities. A free online version is also available for download here.

Designed for children aged 10 and up, the game guides players through key events including slavery, the Holocaust, and World War II deportations, while highlighting cultural contributions and notable figures.

Historian Valentin Negoi oversaw the content, game designer Florin Purluca created the mechanics, and illustrator Anca Smărăndache produced artwork for 120 history cards.

The rollout includes a comprehensive teaching kit, featuring an illustrated children’s book and a digital pedagogical guide with 10 core historical texts, 16 inquiry-based lessons, and five interactive activities, designed to support classroom use.

