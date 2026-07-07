Roka Development launches two residential projects in Bucharest

Roka Development, the real estate division of Sir Group, announced the launch of Platinum and Parkview, two residential projects in Bucharest totaling 144 apartments.

The two projects have a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of EUR 30 million, of which EUR 20 million is allocated to Platinum and EUR 10 million to Parkview, the company said.

Platinum (pictured) is positioned as the company’s high-end project, located in the Nerva Traian area, near the Timpuri Noi metro station. The project has 6,000 sqm of above-ground built area, 84 apartments, over 100 parking spaces, and includes studios, 2-, 3-, and 4-room apartments, and penthouses. Completion is estimated for the end of Q4 2027.

Parkview is positioned as a premium project located in the Doamna Ghica area, next to Plumbuita Park. The project has 5,500 sqm of above-ground built area, 60 apartments, and over 75 parking spaces. Completion is estimated for the beginning of Q4 2027.

The company said Platinum was 15% sold in presale, while Parkview was 35% sold.

Roka Development is the real estate division of Sir Group, founded in 1998 by Tomah Kahled. The group has operations in retail, hospitality, and real estate development.

Active on the residential market since 2008, the real estate division has fully delivered its previous projects and has more than 1,000 units in its portfolio, in projects such as Roka Residence Nerva Traian, Roka Residence Pepelea, Fundeni Sir Tower, and Roka Doamna Ghica.

“Platinum and Parkview represent the moment when the Roka Development brand enters a new, clearer, more mature and more ambitious stage. Our clients want to know who is building, how construction is being carried out, what guarantees they receive, and how much they pay before delivery, and these two projects respond directly to those expectations,” Ahmed Tomah, Vice President of Roka Development, said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com