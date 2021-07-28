Profile picture for user andreich
Czech online grocery store Rohlik builds warehouses near Bucharest

28 July 2021
Rohlik Group, one of Europe’s leading online food delivery services, which announced this year plans to expand in Romania, has entered into a partnership with the real estate developer CTP for its first local warehouse, Economica.net reported.

CTP will build a dedicated 12,000 sqm warehouse in CTPark Bucharest North.

The space will be customized to meet all the needs of the Czech customer, including 4000 sqm temperature-controlled spaces (both for refrigeration and freezing) for fruit storage and fresh vegetables, which will be delivered directly to consumers.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

