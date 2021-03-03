Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:12
Business

Czech grocery start-up Rohlik.cz eyes expansion to RO after financing round

03 March 2021
Rohlik.cz, a Czech startup that has built an online grocery ordering and delivery business, has raised EUR 190 million in a new financing round, which it will use to expand its footprint across metropolitan areas in its existing three markets — the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria — and to break into Germany, Poland, Romania, and other countries in the near future.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it invested EUR 30 mln in the company. Rohlik.cz, which has some 17 thousand items in its online store, doubled its revenues in 2020 to EUR 300 million, reaching 750,000 customers, and it is profitable.

The company's two strong points are the two-hour delivery turnaround ordered in windows of 15 minutes and "an amazing assortment" that "saves people 5-7 shopping trips, not just the one to the supermarket," according to Tomáš Čupr, Rohlik CEO and founder. "That's why we managed to scale," Čupr explains.

The EUR 190 mln financing round was led by Partech with significant participation also from Index Ventures. The EBRD, Quadrille Capital, J&T Bank, R2G, and Enern (a current investor) were also in the round.

The valuation was not disclosed, but Forbes' Czech edition reported in January that it was over EUR 600 mln. Techcrunch puts it at around USD 600 mln (just under EUR 500 mln), quoting sources familiar with the deal.

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Irina Marica
Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

