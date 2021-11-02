Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:07
Business

ROCA Investments becomes majority shareholder of local fiberglass mesh producer

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment fund ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, has taken over another 30% of local company BICO Industries, a major domestic producer of fiberglass mesh and fiberglass fittings and one of the largest producers in Europe.

Following this transaction, ROCA Investments has increased its stake to 60%.

Founder Mihai Birliba will continue to hold a minority stake and coordinate the company's operations.

"Our desire is to make this company one of the largest players in the fiberglass industry across Europe. In addition, BICO, together with the other companies in the field of construction materials from ROCA's portfolio, will be integrated into the holding dedicated to this field to bring a holistic vision on the sector and create synergies between companies," said Ionut Bindea, investment manager of ROCA Investments.

BICO Industries is a major national manufacturer of fiberglass mesh for heating systems and one of the largest manufacturers in Europe.

With ROCA's investment in August 2020, BICO increased its production capacity and turnover by over 30% to RON 67.7 million (EUR 13.6 mln). The net profit also went up by 81% to RON 5.1 million.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:07
Business

ROCA Investments becomes majority shareholder of local fiberglass mesh producer

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment fund ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, has taken over another 30% of local company BICO Industries, a major domestic producer of fiberglass mesh and fiberglass fittings and one of the largest producers in Europe.

Following this transaction, ROCA Investments has increased its stake to 60%.

Founder Mihai Birliba will continue to hold a minority stake and coordinate the company's operations.

"Our desire is to make this company one of the largest players in the fiberglass industry across Europe. In addition, BICO, together with the other companies in the field of construction materials from ROCA's portfolio, will be integrated into the holding dedicated to this field to bring a holistic vision on the sector and create synergies between companies," said Ionut Bindea, investment manager of ROCA Investments.

BICO Industries is a major national manufacturer of fiberglass mesh for heating systems and one of the largest manufacturers in Europe.

With ROCA's investment in August 2020, BICO increased its production capacity and turnover by over 30% to RON 67.7 million (EUR 13.6 mln). The net profit also went up by 81% to RON 5.1 million.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania