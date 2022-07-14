Roca Investments sets up new holding in partnership with agri-group RDF

Romanian private equity company Roca Investments, part of Impetum Group, teamed up with RDF - a farming group developed by Romanian businessmen - to form an investment holding company.

It is the second such holding developed by Roca Investments, after the first one that has a focus on construction materials.

The holding brings together Roca Investments' experience in building functional and scalable partnerships with RDF's experience in agriculture and Impetum Group's long-term vision of the capital market.

With the launch of the holding company, RDF becomes ROCA Agri RDF, and from a local company, with a presence especially in the west of the country, it becomes a player with a national presence in agriculture.

With a constantly expanding portfolio and activities in the distribution of inputs, grain trading, agricultural production, and grain processing, the holding company becomes a national player in a sector of the economy with major potential in the current context.

The holding company currently includes three companies: RDF, RDF Agricultura and Adidana. The three reported a turnover of over RON 300 mln (EUR 60 mln) in the first half of the year. For 2022, the company estimates revenues of up to RON 700 mln (EUR 140 mln).

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu/ Dreamstime)

