EP President to meet Romanian officials, address the Parliament during two-day visit to Bucharest

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be in Bucharest on Monday and Tuesday (December 19-20), where she will meet several local high-ranking officials, including President Klaus Iohannis, and address the Parliament.

Romania’s President Iohannis will welcome Roberta Metsola at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Monday at 14:30. A joint press conference is scheduled later the same day after the two officials’ face-to-face discussions.

Also on Monday, President Metsola will meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Senate President Alina Gorghiu, and Chamber of Deputies President Marcel Ciolacu, according to the official agenda. Then, she will address a joint session of the Romanian Parliament and receive the ‘Mihnea Constantinescu’ Values-Based Leadership Award of the Aspen Institute.

The EP President will also remain in Bucharest on Tuesday to participate in a town hall discussion with young Romanians at the University of Bucharest.

On Wednesday, she will be in Rome to address the XV Conference of Ambassadors of Italy in the world.

