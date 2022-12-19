Politics

EP President to meet Romanian officials, address the Parliament during two-day visit to Bucharest

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be in Bucharest on Monday and Tuesday (December 19-20), where she will meet several local high-ranking officials, including President Klaus Iohannis, and address the Parliament.

Romania’s President Iohannis will welcome Roberta Metsola at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Monday at 14:30. A joint press conference is scheduled later the same day after the two officials’ face-to-face discussions.

Also on Monday, President Metsola will meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Senate President Alina Gorghiu, and Chamber of Deputies President Marcel Ciolacu, according to the official agenda. Then, she will address a joint session of the Romanian Parliament and receive the ‘Mihnea Constantinescu’ Values-Based Leadership Award of the Aspen Institute.

The EP President will also remain in Bucharest on Tuesday to participate in a town hall discussion with young Romanians at the University of Bucharest.

On Wednesday, she will be in Rome to address the XV Conference of Ambassadors of Italy in the world.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

EP President to meet Romanian officials, address the Parliament during two-day visit to Bucharest

19 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be in Bucharest on Monday and Tuesday (December 19-20), where she will meet several local high-ranking officials, including President Klaus Iohannis, and address the Parliament.

Romania’s President Iohannis will welcome Roberta Metsola at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Monday at 14:30. A joint press conference is scheduled later the same day after the two officials’ face-to-face discussions.

Also on Monday, President Metsola will meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Senate President Alina Gorghiu, and Chamber of Deputies President Marcel Ciolacu, according to the official agenda. Then, she will address a joint session of the Romanian Parliament and receive the ‘Mihnea Constantinescu’ Values-Based Leadership Award of the Aspen Institute.

The EP President will also remain in Bucharest on Tuesday to participate in a town hall discussion with young Romanians at the University of Bucharest.

On Wednesday, she will be in Rome to address the XV Conference of Ambassadors of Italy in the world.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland