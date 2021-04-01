Profile picture for user sfodor
Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk

04 January 2021
Romania updated on January 3 the “yellow list” of countries and territories with high epidemiological risk. Travelers arriving from these countries are required to enter a 14-day quarantine.

Italy was added to the list, while Bulgaria was taken off the list. A total of 43 countries are on the list, most of them from Europe. 

The “yellow list” includes Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, San Marino, Panama, Slovenia, Netherlands, Serbia, Czech Republic, United States, Montenegro, Jersey, Sweden, Denmark, Georgia, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Croatia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Israel, Cyprus, Palestine, Portugal, Turkey, Monaco, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Germany, Sint Maarten, Republic of Moldova, Lebanon, Austria, Columbia, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Andorra, Curaçao, and South Africa.

The list is available here.

At the same time, the authorities decided to restart the flights to and from the U.K beginning January 4, at 19:00. The flights were suspended on December 20 after the discovery of a fast-spreading strain of Covid-19 in the country. Those arriving from the U.K. need to show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before entering Romania.

Exceptions to the quarantine rule for those arriving from the U.K. apply to drivers of goods vehicles exceeding 2.4 tonnes; drivers of vehicles designed to transport nine or more people; those transiting Romania, if they leave the country within 24 hours of entry; aircraft pilots, flight crew, and diplomatic staff.

The decision concerning the U.K. is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

