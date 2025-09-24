Macro

Romania prepares year-end debt deals as rating concerns persist

24 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is planning fresh bond sales and buybacks before the end of the year, aiming to smooth upcoming maturities and bolster investor confidence after months of political turbulence, Reuters reported on September 23.

The Ministry of Finance intends to replace part of the EUR 4.25 billion (USD 4.57 billion) in euro-denominated bonds maturing in 2026 with longer-term securities. It also plans to issue yen-denominated “samurai” bonds to diversify funding sources and strengthen links with Japan’s investor base.

“The figures will depend on the market, on the demand for the new issue and on the demand for redemption,” State Treasury Chief Stefan Nanu told Reuters during a visit to London. He said the programme would result in “net new issuance” and that all options were being considered, from rolling over existing debt to launching tranches with varying maturities.

The government is also planning for 2026. Nanu said the forthcoming derivatives framework could open the way for dollar-denominated bonds and possibly issues in one or two currencies Romania has not used before.

The financing strategy comes as investors continue to monitor Romania’s fiscal position and political climate. Prolonged disputes within the ruling coalition and uncertainty over reforms, including changes to public sector pensions and local administration staffing, have raised concerns over budget consolidation.

Credit rating agencies have maintained Romania’s investment-grade status but have repeatedly warned of risks stemming from persistent deficits. Analysts say the outcome of the latest borrowing strategy and the details of next year’s budget will be key to sustaining market confidence.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Macro

Romania prepares year-end debt deals as rating concerns persist

24 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is planning fresh bond sales and buybacks before the end of the year, aiming to smooth upcoming maturities and bolster investor confidence after months of political turbulence, Reuters reported on September 23.

The Ministry of Finance intends to replace part of the EUR 4.25 billion (USD 4.57 billion) in euro-denominated bonds maturing in 2026 with longer-term securities. It also plans to issue yen-denominated “samurai” bonds to diversify funding sources and strengthen links with Japan’s investor base.

“The figures will depend on the market, on the demand for the new issue and on the demand for redemption,” State Treasury Chief Stefan Nanu told Reuters during a visit to London. He said the programme would result in “net new issuance” and that all options were being considered, from rolling over existing debt to launching tranches with varying maturities.

The government is also planning for 2026. Nanu said the forthcoming derivatives framework could open the way for dollar-denominated bonds and possibly issues in one or two currencies Romania has not used before.

The financing strategy comes as investors continue to monitor Romania’s fiscal position and political climate. Prolonged disputes within the ruling coalition and uncertainty over reforms, including changes to public sector pensions and local administration staffing, have raised concerns over budget consolidation.

Credit rating agencies have maintained Romania’s investment-grade status but have repeatedly warned of risks stemming from persistent deficits. Analysts say the outcome of the latest borrowing strategy and the details of next year’s budget will be key to sustaining market confidence.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2025
Politics
Romania's ruling coalition pledges to stay united, tackle disagreements
23 September 2025
Real Estate
IULIUS restores contaminated site to pave way for EUR 800 mln urban regeneration project in Constanța
23 September 2025
Politics
Romanian prosecutors request lifting of immunity for pro-Russian MEP Diana Șoșoacă
23 September 2025
Transport
Romanian student team crosses Australia aboard solar vehicle
23 September 2025
Transport
Plane forced to circle Cluj-Napoca airport due to sleeping air traffic controller
23 September 2025
Defense
NATO to deploy Turkish anti-drone surveillance system in Poland, Romania
23 September 2025
Politics
Romania expresses solidarity with Estonia at UN Security Council meeting after Russian airspace incursion
23 September 2025
Defense
Romania's Defence Council summoned this week to address Russian drones threat