Covid-19: Romania to introduce walk-in vaccinations with AstraZeneca doses

Those interested can receive AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine without needing to book an appointment on the vaccination platform, the committee coordinating the national vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced.

This will be available in a few days, at centers using the vaccine and where places are available.

"In order to facilitate access to vaccination, people who opt for this vaccine can receive it by going directly to the vaccination center, without needing to register on the platform, and following all other procedures. We will announce the start of vaccinations without an appointment in a few days," CNCAV said.

Those who wish to receive the vaccine need to check the available places on the national vaccination platform and go to the vaccination center with an ID document. Vaccinations will be made within each center's capacity.

Nearly one-third of the Romanians who planned to get the AstraZeneca vaccine dropped the idea, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, announced last week. Over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for AstraZeneca's vaccine, and nearly 100,000 others didn't show up for vaccination.

Romania decided to continue using the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, after the European Medicines Agency's assessment that the formation of blood clots is a "very rare" side effect of the vaccine.

On April 13, 72,703 places were available nationwide for the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to data from the Government's vaccination platform.

