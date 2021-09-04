Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all age groups

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, the coordinator of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita, announced on April 8.

The statement comes after the European Medicines Agency's assessment that the formation of blood clots is a "very rare" side effect of the vaccine.

"People immunized with the first dose will get the second dose with the same vaccine. People who have had a thrombotic event are not recommended for the AstraZeneca vaccine and continue to be vaccinated with a vaccine produced by another company. We will develop an informative material for all people who want to be vaccinated or who have been vaccinated to present briefly the alarm signals for which they must request a medical consultation," said the doctor, according to News.ro.

Gheorghita explained that it is important to continue vaccination with all vaccine products and that a high percentage of the population should be vaccinated. Giving up vaccination can lead to more severe forms of disease and compromise achieving group immunity to stop the pandemic's harmful effects.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

