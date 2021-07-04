Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 04/07/2021 - 09:11
One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines

07 April 2021
Over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for AstraZeneca vaccination, and nearly 100,000 others didn't show up for vaccination. Thus, nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine renounced the idea, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the vaccination campaign in Romania.

"It is absolutely natural and legitimate for people to hesitate at this time. We need more official information from the European Medicines Agency," said Gheorghita, according to Wall-street.ro.

He added that clarifications would be provided on this subject after the EMA's Pharmacovigilance Committee meeting.

"We expect to change the recommendations in the prospectus. It is possible that the vaccine will not be recommended to people at risk of developing thrombotic reactions," he explained, pointing out that Romania recorded seven cases of thrombosis developed by people vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom three injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine and four with Pfizer. But no link has been established with the vaccine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

