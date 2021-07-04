One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines

Over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for AstraZeneca vaccination, and nearly 100,000 others didn't show up for vaccination. Thus, nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca vaccine renounced the idea, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, head of the vaccination campaign in Romania.

"It is absolutely natural and legitimate for people to hesitate at this time. We need more official information from the European Medicines Agency," said Gheorghita, according to Wall-street.ro.

He added that clarifications would be provided on this subject after the EMA's Pharmacovigilance Committee meeting.

"We expect to change the recommendations in the prospectus. It is possible that the vaccine will not be recommended to people at risk of developing thrombotic reactions," he explained, pointing out that Romania recorded seven cases of thrombosis developed by people vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom three injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine and four with Pfizer. But no link has been established with the vaccine.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)