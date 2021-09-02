Romania’s unemployment rate goes up in July

Romania’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points in July 2021 compared to the previous month, reaching 5.1%, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, September 1.

Men’s unemployment rate (5.4%) was with 0.7 percentage points higher than that of women (4.7%). The total number of unemployed people aged 15-74 years estimated for July 2021 was of 420,000.

However, the unemployment rate was significantly lower in July compared with the first two months of this year, when it reached 5.9%.

The INS changed the methodology for calculating the unemployment rate at the beginning of this year, and the data published for January - July 2021 are not comparable with those published for previous periods.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com