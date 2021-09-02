Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romania’s unemployment rate goes up in July

02 September 2021
Romania’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points in July 2021 compared to the previous month, reaching 5.1%, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, September 1.

Men’s unemployment rate (5.4%) was with 0.7 percentage points higher than that of women (4.7%). The total number of unemployed people aged 15-74 years estimated for July 2021 was of 420,000.

However, the unemployment rate was significantly lower in July compared with the first two months of this year, when it reached 5.9%.

The INS changed the methodology for calculating the unemployment rate at the beginning of this year, and the data published for January - July 2021 are not comparable with those published for previous periods.

