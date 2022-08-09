RO Treasury meets financing target for entire month with only two bonds on August 8

Romania’s Ministry of Finance raised RON 4.047 bln with a benchmark bond issue with a maturity of 115 months, at an average yield of 8.11%, and RON 1.026 bln through another bond issue with a maturity of 40 months, at a yield of 8.12%.

The amount raised was overall five times larger than the combined target size of the two issues.

The Ministry of Finance has planned to raise RON 5 bln with such issues during the whole month of August, to which the amount of RON 585 mln was envisaged through additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.

Two additional auctions are scheduled for August 9, through which the Government seeks to attract another RON 150 mln at the yields set on August 8.

(Photo: Vladsogodel | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com