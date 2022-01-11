Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania shortens Covid-19 quarantine period

11 January 2022
The Romanian authorities decided to shorten the quarantine time for travelers arriving from countries with a high epidemiological risk and for the direct contacts of a Covid-19 case, according to a decision of the Emergency Situations Committee (CNSU) on January 7.

Those vaccinated or who recovered from the illness will quarantine for five days, instead of 14, while the unvaccinated and those who did not experience the illness have to quarantine for ten instead of 14 days.

Several exceptions to the quarantine requirement apply to those arriving from EU member states, European Economic Area or the Swiss Confederation. They are exempt if they arrive from countries on the Green or Yellow lists and they show proof of vaccination, of recovering from the illness (they were infected in the past 180 days prior to entering the country and are entering the country at least ten days after testing positive), or a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. If they arrive from countries on the red list, they are exempt if they show proof of vaccination or of having recovered from the illness. 

Children younger than or 12 years old are exempt, as are children aged between 12 and 16 if they show a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

Those transiting Romania, if they leave the country within 24 hours from entering, are also exempt, as are cross-border workers entering from Hungary, Bulgaria and Romanian workers employed by companies in these countries. 

Those who arrive from third countries, regardless of the epidemiological status, are exempt if they are vaccinated or have recovered from the illness and show a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours. Children younger than 12, and children aged 12 to 16 who show a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours, are among the categories exempt.

The full list of those exempt is available here.

Furthermore, those who are confirmed with Covid-19 will have to isolate for seven days if they are vaccinated and ten days if they are not vaccinated, if they have a moderate form of the illness, Adriana Pistol, the head of the Public Health Institute INSP explained at a press conference on January 7. 

Romania groups countries according to the 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate on three lists: Red List if the incidence is higher or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, Yellow if the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3, and Green if the incidence rate is lower or equal to 1.5. The updated Red, Yellow, and Green lists are available here.

