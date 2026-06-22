Romania seeks to regain sheep export rights after EU extends restrictions

Romania is seeking to restore its right to export live sheep and goats after the European Union extended restrictions on shipments until the end of 2026, threatening an activity that generates more than EUR 200 million annually for the economy.

Romania, the EU’s second-largest sheep producer after Spain, had a flock of 10.75 million animals in 2025. However, outbreaks of peste des petits ruminants and sheep pox prompted Brussels to prohibit the movement of sheep and goats from Romania to other EU member states until December 31, 2026, extending a previous ban that had been due to expire on July 31.

The European Commission also expanded the restrictions to exports to third countries.

“There is a high risk of further spread of the disease, not only within Romania, but also in the rest of the Union, as well as in third countries,” European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Romania argues that restrictions should be applied only to affected areas rather than to the entire country. Alexandru Bociu, president of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), is due to travel to Brussels on June 23 for talks with European officials aimed at finding a solution that would allow exports to resume.

The authorities are also seeking to adapt biosecurity conditions for trade with third countries, particularly in the Middle East, where Romanian sheep exports have traditionally been concentrated.

Although Romania can continue to export sheep and goat meat, both within and outside the EU, the sector remains heavily dependent on live animal shipments due to the limited number of domestic slaughterhouses.

Speaking on June 15, Bociu said Romania “must protect its position as the strongest exporter in Europe”. According to ANSVSA, exports to non-EU markets generated more than EUR 210 million (USD 243 million) in the first 10 months of 2025, and volumes were expected to rise by at least 40% this year after one million animals had already been exported.

Eurostat data show that exports reached EUR 120 million in the first four months of 2026.

(Photo: Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com