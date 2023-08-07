Romania’s retail sales growth eases to 1.5% y/y in June

In June 2023 compared to June 2022, Romania’s retail turnover volume, excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased both as gross series by 1.5% y/y and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 2.0% y/y, the statistics office INS announced on August 4.

The 1.5% y/y annual increase was due to the increases registered by the sale of non-food products (+4.5% y/y) and by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+1.3% y/y).

The retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 3.7% y/y.

The retail turnover volume decreased both as gross series by 2.8% m/m and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 1.9% m/m in June.

In the entire H1, the retail turnover volume (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series by 3.0% y/y and as adjusted series according to the number of working days and to seasonality by 2.9% y/y.

The 3.0% y/y annual increase was due to the increases registered by the sale of food, beverages and tobacco (+4.4% y/y) and by the sale of non-food products (+4.2% y/y).

The retail of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 1.8% y/y.

(Photo: Keechuan/ Dreamstime)

