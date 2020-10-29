Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:02
Business

Romania drafts first version of its recovery and resilience plan

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has completed the draft of the national recovery and resilience plan that will use EUR 30 billion worth of EU funds, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday, October 28.

However, he didn't present any details about the plan, except for the basic structure suggested by the European Commission itself. EU member states are required to submit such plans by April 30, 2021, but they can already present their plans starting October 15.

Member states may finalize their plans following the initial presentation of the drafts to the Commission.

"The funds [to be absorbed under the recovery and resilience plan], in addition to those we will absorb under the Union's multiannual budget for the period 2021-2027, represent a historic opportunity for us to develop Romania, build highways and railways, modernize energy infrastructure and environment, implement digitization programs in the economy and administration," president Iohannis said in a press conference, quoted by Digi24.

He added that Romania set 12 priority areas for these funds, namely: health, education, digitalization and cybersecurity, sustainable transport, combating climate change, environmental protection, energy, energy efficiency, urban mobility, business and entrepreneurship, research and innovation, and building resilience to crises in the health and food field.

The 12 priority areas are grouped into three main pillars of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, namely Green Transition and combating climate change; Public Services, urban development and capitalization of heritage; and Economic competitiveness and resilience, according to Iohannis.

Romania will get EUR 30 billion under the European Union's EUR 672.5 bln Recovery and Resilience Facility, aimed at helping member states recover from the COVID-19 crisis and build resilience to new crises.

The money will come in the form of grants and loans and are separate from the multi-annual EU budget.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 07:58
23 October 2020
Business
The Economist: RO economy, more resilient to the pandemic, but its recovery will also be slower
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 08:02
Business

Romania drafts first version of its recovery and resilience plan

29 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has completed the draft of the national recovery and resilience plan that will use EUR 30 billion worth of EU funds, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday, October 28.

However, he didn't present any details about the plan, except for the basic structure suggested by the European Commission itself. EU member states are required to submit such plans by April 30, 2021, but they can already present their plans starting October 15.

Member states may finalize their plans following the initial presentation of the drafts to the Commission.

"The funds [to be absorbed under the recovery and resilience plan], in addition to those we will absorb under the Union's multiannual budget for the period 2021-2027, represent a historic opportunity for us to develop Romania, build highways and railways, modernize energy infrastructure and environment, implement digitization programs in the economy and administration," president Iohannis said in a press conference, quoted by Digi24.

He added that Romania set 12 priority areas for these funds, namely: health, education, digitalization and cybersecurity, sustainable transport, combating climate change, environmental protection, energy, energy efficiency, urban mobility, business and entrepreneurship, research and innovation, and building resilience to crises in the health and food field.

The 12 priority areas are grouped into three main pillars of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, namely Green Transition and combating climate change; Public Services, urban development and capitalization of heritage; and Economic competitiveness and resilience, according to Iohannis.

Romania will get EUR 30 billion under the European Union's EUR 672.5 bln Recovery and Resilience Facility, aimed at helping member states recover from the COVID-19 crisis and build resilience to new crises.

The money will come in the form of grants and loans and are separate from the multi-annual EU budget.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 07:58
23 October 2020
Business
The Economist: RO economy, more resilient to the pandemic, but its recovery will also be slower
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others