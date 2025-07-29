Romanian prosecutors probe EUR 9 mln VAT fraud and money laundering case

Prosecutors from Romania’s National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) conducted multiple searches on July 28 in Argeș County as part of an investigation into illegal VAT refunds and money laundering worth more than EUR 9 million, Digi24 reported, citing judicial sources.

The case, opened in March 2025, involves alleged fraudulent VAT refunds amounting to RON 46 million (EUR 9 million). Investigators are targeting 12 individuals and three companies active in the food trade and transportation sector, suspected of obtaining illegal VAT reimbursements through intra-EU purchases, according to the sources.

“On July 28, 2025, following the obtaining of legal authorizations from the competent court, home searches were carried out in 9 locations in Argeș County, six of which are the headquarters of commercial companies, and the rest are the homes of individuals,” the DNA said in an official statement. “The damage caused to the state is currently estimated at over EUR 9,000,000.”

Judicial sources told Digi24 that the scheme relied on fictitious transactions used to claim VAT refunds, which were then allegedly laundered through the companies involved.

No arrests were announced as of Monday, July 28, but prosecutors stated that investigations are ongoing.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com