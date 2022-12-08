Social

Tourism promotion campaign showcases Romania in Seville

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A promotional campaign is showcasing various destinations in Romania to potential tourists in Seville, Spain, the Tourism Ministry announced.

Twelve posters featuring photos of local destinations have been set up in various areas of Seville, the capital and largest city of Spain’s autonomous community of Andalusia. In addition, five digital panels in the city will feature clips showcasing touristic sites.

Bucharest, the high-altitude road Transăgărășan, the Saxon village of Biertan, the Turda salt mine, and Apuseni Mountains are among the sites included in the campaign.

The promotional effort follows an invitation from Romania’s Consulate in Seville and is run with support from the Bucharest and Seville city halls. It is meant to “increase awareness of Romania as a destination and consolidate the national tourism brand.”

(Photo: Ministerul Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Social

Tourism promotion campaign showcases Romania in Seville

08 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A promotional campaign is showcasing various destinations in Romania to potential tourists in Seville, Spain, the Tourism Ministry announced.

Twelve posters featuring photos of local destinations have been set up in various areas of Seville, the capital and largest city of Spain’s autonomous community of Andalusia. In addition, five digital panels in the city will feature clips showcasing touristic sites.

Bucharest, the high-altitude road Transăgărășan, the Saxon village of Biertan, the Turda salt mine, and Apuseni Mountains are among the sites included in the campaign.

The promotional effort follows an invitation from Romania’s Consulate in Seville and is run with support from the Bucharest and Seville city halls. It is meant to “increase awareness of Romania as a destination and consolidate the national tourism brand.”

(Photo: Ministerul Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
24 November 2022
Social
New bill allows foreigners married to Romanian citizens to obtain citizenship even if they live outside Romania
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania