Tourism promotion campaign showcases Romania in Seville

A promotional campaign is showcasing various destinations in Romania to potential tourists in Seville, Spain, the Tourism Ministry announced.

Twelve posters featuring photos of local destinations have been set up in various areas of Seville, the capital and largest city of Spain’s autonomous community of Andalusia. In addition, five digital panels in the city will feature clips showcasing touristic sites.

Bucharest, the high-altitude road Transăgărășan, the Saxon village of Biertan, the Turda salt mine, and Apuseni Mountains are among the sites included in the campaign.

The promotional effort follows an invitation from Romania’s Consulate in Seville and is run with support from the Bucharest and Seville city halls. It is meant to “increase awareness of Romania as a destination and consolidate the national tourism brand.”

(Photo: Ministerul Antreprenoriatului şi Turismului Facebook Page)

