The head of the Romanian Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, specified on Friday (November 19) that at this moment, the quarantine of the unvaccinated persons or the enactment of mandatory vaccination - two measures announced by Austria and contemplated by other European countries - are not taken into account.

“Some tougher measures are being implemented by some countries, where there is now an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. We, at this moment, have seen that the number of cases has decreased,” he said, quoted by Economica.net. He added that the number of those accepting to be vaccinated has increased recently.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

