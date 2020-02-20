Romania Insider
Business
Sales of new cars in Romania down 10.5% in January 2020
20 February 2020
New car registrations in Romania decreased by 10.5% in January 2020 compared to January 2019, reaching a volume of 12,489 units, announced the Association of Car Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM).

The volume of used cars registered for the first time in Romania reached 34,755 units in January 2020, a decrease of 3.7% compared to January 2019.

By brand, local producer Dacia leads the new car registrations with 3,570 units (-32.2% compared to January 2019), followed by Volkswagen with 1,341 units (+69.8% compared to January 2019), Renault with 1.163 units (-5.5% compared to January 2019), Skoda with 1,028 units (+9.8% from January 2019), and Hyundai with 884 units (+48.8% from January 2019).

The best-selling import models were Skoda Octavia and Renault Clio.

(Photot: Pixabay)

