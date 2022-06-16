Romanian mothers sent to court for illegally cashing in child-raising allowances

Twenty-eight women from the Suceava, Neamț, Iași, and Botoșani counties have been sent to trial by prosecutors in Suceava after it was proven that they had been illegally collecting child-raising allowances using false documents, according to a press release issued by Suceava Prosecutor’s Office quoted by Adevarul.

The damages amount to nearly RON 1.4 million (EUR 282,000), which were collected between 2016 and 2021.

The 28 women were falsely employed at two commercial companies that issued falsified income certificates for them, which they showed the officials at the Suceava County Pension House to gain certificates on the completion of their tax contribution periods.

Subsequently, they submitted these documents to the County Agency for Social Payments and Inspection. They were able to collect the child-raising allowances by fraudulent means, even though they did not, in fact, meet the conditions for receiving the said allowances. They were apparently led by two older women, who concocted the plan.

According to the press release, these women must now answer for the following offenses: fraud, complicity in fraud, deception, intellectual forgery, and forgery of private documents. Investigators seized real estate valued at EUR 38,000 to cover the damages.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

