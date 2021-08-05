Romania’s medicines market rises by 10.6% YoY to EUR 3.9 bln

Romanians used in the 12 months to the end of June medicines in value of RON 19 bln (EUR 3.9 bln) measured at the distribution price, 10.6% more than in the previous 12 months, according to data published by Cegedim market research company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The biggest advance was posted by the sales of medicines with no prescriptions in pharmacies, which account for a quarter of the total market.

The sales of prescription medicines (Rx) in pharmacies reached RON 11.75 bln (+ 8.9%), over-the-counter (OTC) medicines sales in pharmacies totaled RON 4.91 bln (+ 15.5%), and the hospital segment accounted for RON 2.64 bln (+ 9.4%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

