Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romania’s medicines market rises by 10.6% YoY to EUR 3.9 bln

05 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians used in the 12 months to the end of June medicines in value of RON 19 bln (EUR 3.9 bln) measured at the distribution price, 10.6% more than in the previous 12 months, according to data published by Cegedim market research company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The biggest advance was posted by the sales of medicines with no prescriptions in pharmacies, which account for a quarter of the total market.

The sales of prescription medicines (Rx) in pharmacies reached RON 11.75 bln (+ 8.9%), over-the-counter (OTC) medicines sales in pharmacies totaled RON 4.91 bln (+ 15.5%), and the hospital segment accounted for RON 2.64 bln (+ 9.4%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romania’s medicines market rises by 10.6% YoY to EUR 3.9 bln

05 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians used in the 12 months to the end of June medicines in value of RON 19 bln (EUR 3.9 bln) measured at the distribution price, 10.6% more than in the previous 12 months, according to data published by Cegedim market research company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The biggest advance was posted by the sales of medicines with no prescriptions in pharmacies, which account for a quarter of the total market.

The sales of prescription medicines (Rx) in pharmacies reached RON 11.75 bln (+ 8.9%), over-the-counter (OTC) medicines sales in pharmacies totaled RON 4.91 bln (+ 15.5%), and the hospital segment accounted for RON 2.64 bln (+ 9.4%).

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks