Romania’s Govt. to pass loan guarantee scheme for large companies

Romania's Government will endorse in its next meeting a support scheme to guarantee loans extended by banks to large companies and subsidize part of the interest, according to the head of the prime minister's office, Ionel Danca.

The support scheme follows the model of IMM Invest, a program designed for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

It will be adopted by emergency ordinance in next week's government meeting, Danca said on Thursday, May 21, quoted by Agerpres.

"This is a guarantee scheme to be carried out through state-owned lender EximBank, with a limit of RON 8 billion (EUR 1.65 bln), for companies with a turnover of more than EUR 20 mln.

The companies can benefit from state guarantees of up to 80% for investment and working capital loans.

The Government will also cover 50% of the interest costs," Danca explained.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]